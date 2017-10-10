City of Cadillac Files Lawsuit over Annexation of Cadillac Junction

As construction on the Cadillac Junction development along M-55 continues, whose jurisdiction the property resides in is still being disputed.

The City of Cadillac says they extended infrastructure to support the development of the property and annexed the land.

While the townships of Haring and Clam Lake have claimed that they entered into an agreement that conditionally transferred the property between them, which preempts Cadillac’s annexation.

The annexation was ruled on by the State Boundary Commission, but their finding was contested in the Michigan Supreme Court, which ruled that the Commission didn’t have the authority to make that determination.

The City says they have now filed a lawsuit against the Townships to have the circuit court rule on the case, as the court does have the authority to determine if the Townships agreement to transfer the property preempts the annexation.