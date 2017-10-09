Wrongway Driver Causes Three Vehicle Crash in Isabella County

Occupants of three vehicles escaped serious injury after a wrong way driver caused a head on crash.

The Isabella County Sheriff got a call of a wrong way driver on US-127 around 6:30 Monday morning.

911 got multiple calls of the driver headed north in the south bound lane.

Deputies were unable to catch up to the driver before they crashed head-on into two other vehicles.

Drivers of all three vehicles were taken to a local ER for treatment of what the sheriff’s office says were non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies are not sure where the wrong way driver got onto the freeway, but they believe to be the south business loop at Mt Pleasant or farther south.

They are also not sure why the driver got on the express way in the wrong direction.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the crash.