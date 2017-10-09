Teen Killed in Mason County Crash

A teenager was killed in a crash involving a semi truck in Mason County late last week.

That crash happened at approximately 8 o’clock Friday night at the intersection of US-31 and Sugar Grove Road in Sherman Township.

Deputies were called there for the report of a crash where a car had been hit by a semi.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of the car, 16-year-old Henry MacDougall of Ludington, failed to stop at the intersection and pulled out in front of a semi.

The semi hit MacDougall’s car, which went under the trailer and was dragged down the road.

EMS crews treated him and he was then flown to a downstate hospital where he later passed away from his injuries.

The driver of the semi was uninjured.