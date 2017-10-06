Chronic Wasted Disease Confirmed in Montcalm County Deer

The deer that was taken in Montcalm County that was suspected of having CWD has now been confirmed.

The doe was taken during the youth hunt last month and preliminary testing indicated the deer may be positive for CWD.

Now a federal lab has confirmed it.

This is the 10th free ranging white-tailed deer to test positive for CWD in the state.

Since 2015, the DNR has actively conducted surveillance for CWD.

To date, more than 14,000 deer have been tested since the first case was found, with nine previous cases of CWD confirmed in free-ranging white-tailed deer.

Those deer were in Ingham and Clinton counties.

Two Core CWD area exist in those counties where those previous deer were found, but with the confirmation of chronic wasting disease in the Montcalm County deer, DNR Director Keith Creagh has signed an interim order (effective Oct. 4, 2017, through March 29, 2018) outlining next steps as governed by Michigan’s CWD Response and Surveillance Plan. The order:

Creates a nine-township Core Area that includes Douglass, Eureka, Fairplain, Maple Valley, Montcalm, Pine and Sidney townships in Montcalm County, and Oakfield and Spencer townships in Kent County. Within the Core Area specifically: Institutes mandatory registration of deer at a check station within 5 miles of the new Core CWD Area, within 72 hours of harvest, starting Nov. 15. (Available stations currently are at Flat River State Game Area and Howard City.) Removes antler point restrictions for the restricted tag of the combo deer license within the nine-township Core Area. Allows antlerless deer to be tagged using the deer or deer combo license(s) during the firearm, muzzleloader and late antlerless seasons. Institutes mandatory submission of the head for testing of a road-killed deer within 72 hours of pick-up. Allows disease control permits, effective immediately, for landowners with five or more acres within the nine-township Core Area.

Bans the feeding and baiting of deer in Kent and Montcalm counties, effective Jan. 2, 2018, and encourages hunters not to bait and feed in these areas immediately.

The DNR will work with the Michigan Natural Resources Commission to make the order permanent, adjusting as needed in response to the evolving situation.

“In Michigan, there are 338 deer farms, regulated jointly by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and the DNR. MDARD is working with the farms that are within a 15-mile surveillance zone to ensure compliance with CWD testing requirements, implement increased inspections and monitor animal movement,” said MDARD State Veterinarian James Averill. “All regulated deer farms participate in the state’s CWD testing program; however, farms outside the surveillance zone will not have additional requirements.”

Starting Nov. 1, several new deer check stations near the new Core Area will accept deer for CWD testing. Archery hunters are strongly encouraged to have their deer checked at existing check stations during the early archery season.

A complete list of check stations, including locations and hours, as well as weekly CWD updates, are available at michigan.gov/cwd.