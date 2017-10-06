Emmet County Road Works Finishes Nearly Three Weeks Early

And while that project is getting underway, MDOT is saying that a large road works project in Emmet County is about to finish up nearly three weeks early.

Back in April MDOT started a $5 million project to reconstruct four miles of US-31 between Pellston and Levering.

The work would also replace culverts and realign a curve south of Ball Road.

The highway was under detour until August, and then single lane with flag control since then.

The project also some resurfacing work on Levering Road in both Emmet and Cheboygan Counties.

Originally slated to be complete by October 24th, MDOT says the work is already largely complete and will wrap up over the coming days.