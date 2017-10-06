Drivers Told to Seek Other Routes as Work on South Airport Road Starts Monday

Drivers in Grand Traverse County are being told that they’ll want to seek alternative routes next week as crews work on South Airport Road.

Starting on Monday South Airport will be reduced to one lane from the Airport Entrance to George Street.

This is in front of Costco.

Costco and the airport are paying to have a left turn lane installed and to resurface this stretch of South Airport Road.

Crews will also be installing a bike path and upgrading the traffic signal.

Motorists are advised to take alternate routes through the week.

The work will start on Monday and is expected to take four days to complete.