Montmorency County Man Killed when Own Vehicle Rolls Over Him

A Montmorency County man was found dead in a business parking lot.

Shortly before 4:30 Thursday afternoon Montmorency Dispatch got a call saying that a man had been run over in the parking lot of the Lewiston Ace Hardware.

The caller said the man had been run over by his own vehicle.

Deputies and EMS responded and found 83-year-old Roger Palmer of Lewiston dead under his vehicle.

His vehicle was still running at the time.

Deputies say Palmer had just left the store and began driving away when his vehicle had mechanical issues.

When he got out to look at the problem, Palmer left the vehicle in Drive.

He then bypassed the ignition switch under the hood and when the vehicle started it moved forward, knocking Palmer to the ground.

He received multiple injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.