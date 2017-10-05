Number of Those Homeless in Michigan Down by Nine Percent

The number of homeless people in Michigan dropped by nine percent, that’s according to the Michigan State Housing Development Authority.

Addressing homelessness in Michigan includes offering important supportive services to care for their mental and physical well-being.

Eighty-five percent of the homeless population in Michigan had health insurance in 2016 and the vast majority–91 percent–of veterans, families with children and people experiencing chronic homelessness were covered. The primary source of their health insurance is Medicaid.

One the major successes in the state has been reducing the homeless rate amongst veterans by 16 percent, and Kent County was the first Michigan community to be recognized for functionally ending veteran homelessness earlier this year.