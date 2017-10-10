Thousands of Young Lake Sturgeon Stocked in Michigan Waters

Thousands of fish were released into Michigan waters by the DNR throughout the summer and fall to try an rehabilitate the lake sturgeon.

Young lake sturgeon were collected from the wild during April and May and raised in streamside facilities until they were large enough to tag.

Most fish were tagged prior to being released into their respective rivers to allow future evaluations of stocked fish.

Nearly 6000 fish were released at sites throughout the state, from Blake Lake in Cheboygan County to the Kalamazoo River in Allegan County.

The lake sturgeon is on the Threatened Species list in Michigan.

The annual stocking efforts are critical to restoring the state’s lake sturgeon population.