Driver Falls Asleep at Wheel Causing Crash that Hits Building

A driver who fell asleep at the wheel is said to have not only caused a two car crash, but also hit a building.

It happened Wednesday afternoon shortly before 5:30 in Lake Leelanau.

Deputies were called to West Phillip Street for the report of a two vehicle crash and one of them had hit NJ’s Grocery Store.

Deputies say a car driven by a 61-year-old woman from Lake Leelanau was headed east when she saw another vehicle crossing the center line.

She stopped to try to avoid a crash, but the other vehicle stayed in the opposite lane, hitting her car head-on.

The impact pushed her car backwards into the store.

The Lake Leelanau woman received minor injuries in the crash.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 64-year-old woman from Kalaheo, Hawaii, was not injured.

She told deputies that she have fallen asleep while driving, causing the accident. She was cited for careless driving.