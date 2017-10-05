Eight Medical Marijuana Raided in Grand Traverse County

Eight medical marijuana dispensaries were raided in Grand Traverse County on Wednesday.

This is for violations of the Michigan Medical Marijuana Act.

Over the last month the Traverse Narcotics Team has been investigating the dispensaries.

During that time they say they made numerous undercover purchases of marijuana – despite them not being affiliated with or patients of the facilities.

This is a violation of the MMMA – it is illegal to sell to any person who is not a registered patient of the dispensary.

The eight facilities were searched and detectives say they found more marijuana than the facilities are legally allowed to have.

According to the MMMA, a caregiver can only have 2.5 ounces of marijuana per patient and a maximum of five patients. It likewise states that a caregiver cannot profit from the sale of marijuana. TNT says all eight locations were in violation of this statute.

TNT is continuing to investigate and the findings will be given the county prosecutor for review.

No arrests have been made at this time.