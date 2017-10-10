Three Arrested in Wexford County Drug Bust

Three people were arrested during a drug bust in Wexford County.

Early Thursday morning Wexford County Deputies saw two people in a car who they recognized as being from the Detroit area.

These two were known to police as they were the focus of a previous narcotics investigation.

Deputies kept an eye on the vehicle and followed it to the Cadillac Shores apartment complex.

Deputies learned that the two each had warrants out for their arrest. The officers went to the apartment they were at and located the two.

They were arrested on the warrants. A third person who was in the apartment with them was also found to also be wanted on a warrant.

While in the apartment deputies saw what could have been narcotics. A search warrant was then obtained and the apartment searched.

TNT assisted deputies with the search, which found a significant amount of suspected heroin and other drug paraphernalia.

TNT says all three suspects were persons of interest in multiple narcotic investigations for some time.

The three were in court and Thursday where they were charged with multiple drug related offenses.

Greg Hagstrom was charged with delivering or manufacturing heroin as well possession meth.

Marquis Williams is facing delivering or manufacture of heroin charges.

And Jessie Rembert was also arrested on charges of delivering or manufacturing heroin.

Both Williams and Rembert were wanted on warrants out of the Detroit and Lansing areas, while Hagstrom is facing additional charges from local warrants.