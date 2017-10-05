Sewer Maintenance in Village of Bellaire Means Residents May Notice Unpleasant Odor

Over the next few weeks residents in Bellaire may notice an unpleasant odor in the air.

That’s because the sewer department needs to dredge the sewer ponds.

This routine maintenance removes built up sledge in the ponds.

In order to do the work, the Village has to lower the water level in the ponds.

This can create an unpleasant odor in the area.

Crews will do everything they can to minimize this odor.

The work is required for quality maintenance and will take approximately two to three weeks to complete.