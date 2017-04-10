Child Killed in Three Car Crash

A child was killed in a car crash in Isabella County.

That crash happened at the intersection of Remus Road and Winn Road Wednesday afternoon.

Deputies were called to the three crash around 12:30.

On scene, first responders found a 4-year-old who had been thrown from a vehicle.

She was in critical condition with a head injury.

Her mother was also in critical condition and was still trapped in the vehicle.

Fire crews got her out and she was flown to Midland hospital where he current condition is unknown.

The child died as a result of her injuries before they could take her to the hospital despite the best efforts of EMS crews.

A woman in another vehicle was injured, but not critical and was taken to a local hospital.

The third vehicle’s driver was not injured.

Preliminary investigation shows that one of the vehicles ran a red light and hit another vehicle. During that crash one of the vehicles hit a pickup truck.

The crash remains under investigation.