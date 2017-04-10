2013 Yahoo Data Breach Now Said to Impact All 3 Billion Users

All Yahoo accounts may have been compromised by the 2013 security breach.

That’s according to new information released by Verizon, who recently acquired Yahoo.

In December of last year Yahoo announced that an estimated 1 billion of their 3 billion user accounts had been compromised.

At the time Yahoo said the stolen information may have included names, email addresses, telephone numbers, birthdays, and in some cases encrypted and unencrypted security questions and answers.

No payment card data or bank account information is thought to have been part of the theft.

At that time Yahoo notified affected customers and reseting security questions.

But new information says that all 3 billion accounts were compromised.

The additional affected customers are being notified and Verizon says the user information still did not include passwords, payment card data, or bank account information.

The company is continuing to work with law enforcement to investigate the security breach.

More details from Yahoo can be found here.