25th Annual Cadillac Business and Industry Expo is on Thursday

The annual Greater Cadillac Area Business and Industry Expo is tomorrow, Thursday, October 5th.

Kicking off at 11am, it’s a chance for exhibitors from all sectors of business and manufacturing to show off who they are and what they do in the community.

Exhibitors include healthcare, education, manufacturing, media, and non-profits. Plus many more.

The expo is a visual showcase of nearly 80-different employers in the Cadillac area.

Whether you’re a business owner, employee, a customer, or someone who just wants to check out what’s happening in the region, come on down to the Wexford Civic Center for the 25th annual expo.