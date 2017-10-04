Loose Horse Causes Crash in Leelanau County

A loose horse caused a two vehicle crash in Leelanau County this morning.

Around 6am deputies were called to the two vehicle crash on South West Bay Shore Drive near South Richter Road.

When they got there both drivers said there was a loose horse in the area.

The investigation found that the Ford pickup driven by a 27-year-old man from Lake Leelanau was southbound when he came upon a brown horse in the road.

He said he swerved to miss the horse, went over the center line, and hit a northbound Mazda driven by a 64-year-old woman from Suttons Bay.

Both vehicles received functional damage, but neither driver was hurt.

The horse, which was also not injured, was found about half a mile south of the accident and returned to it’s owner.

The Animal Control Deputy is looking into the animal at large causing the accident.