Deputies Arrest Man Accused of Taking Vehicle from Business Parking Lot

An Interlochen man was arrested after he reportedly stole a vehicle from Leelanau Studio’s.

At approximately 11:30 Tuesday afternoon deputies were called to the Speedway on M-22 in Greilickville for the report of a drunk man walking in the area.

Deputies found the 55-year-old man on East Grandview Road and helped him get back to his home in Interlochen.

Just over three hours later, shortly before 3 o’clock, deputies were called by a woman at Leelanau Studios saying that her car was missing from the parking lot.

Her car, a 2005 Buick, was then found in the Speedway parking lot.

Surveillance footage from the gas station is said to have shown the drunken man from earlier driving the Buick there and leaving it.

With this information deputies returned to the man’s home and arrested him for taking the car.