Ludington Man Arrested for Breaking into Ex’s Home

A Ludington man was arrested for home invasion after deputies say he broke into an ex’s home.

The incident happened in the 1500 block of West US-10 in Amber Township on Tuesday.

Deputies were called to home around 1am for the report of a disturbance.

When they arrived deputies and MSP troopers say the front door was broken and they found a man in the victim’s bedroom.

That man was 22-year-old Christopher Sekenske, who had a past relationship with the victim.

Sekenske has been charged with two felony and two misdemeanor charges. The felonies included first degree home invasion and home invasion third degree.

He remains lodged in the Mason County Jail.