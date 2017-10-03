Fiat Chrysler Recalls over 640,000 SUVs For Possible Problems with their Brakes

We have another recall to share with you —

Chrysler announced the recall of over 640,000 SUVs across the U.S. due to possible problems with the brakes.

Specifically the brake booster shield might not have been installed properly allowing water to get inside and cause corrosion, or the water could freeze.

In either case the brakes may then not work properly.

The recall affects model-year 2011 to 2014 Dodge Durango and Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs.

Fiat Chrysler says the brakes will still work in compliance with safety standards, but drivers may feel their brake pedal is firmer than normal.

The issue may also cause the a warning light on the dash to come on, or the anti-lock brake system could activate.

If you see either of these actions you should contact your dealer.

The shields were installed during a previous recall in 2014.

During that recall Chrysler became aware that some of the shields had not been installed properly while reviewing data from the previous recall.

Affected customers will be notified in early November. Dealers will then service the brake boosters at no charge.

Additional vehicles in Canada and Mexico were also affected.