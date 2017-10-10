Multiple Agencies Conduct Training in Straits of Mackinac

Multiple agencies were in St Ignace last month to practice working together during the time of a crisis.

This time it was the suspected contamination of a ferry boat and its crew by an unknown radioactive material.

The National Guard, working with the Mackinac County Emergency Management, Mackinac County Sheriff, MSP, Chippewa Central Dispatch, Mackinac Marine Response, and the Coast Guard, trained together in what was called Operation Shining Star.

The ferry was provided by Shepler’s Ferry, captained by Billy Shepler.

Launching from the St Ignace side, the National Guard deployed their floating ribbon bridge. It is a floating platform large enough to accommodate not only a full ambulance, but a decontamination corridor, a survey team, and a mobile operations section.

The floating bridge is always a curios site when they set it up, and the unit says they like setting it up and showing and explaining the many ways it can be used.

The National Guard appreciates any training they get to do, especially when it involves other agencies. The partnerships formed during the simulated events translates into faster, more effective responses during real emergencies.