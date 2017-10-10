Park Officials Warn of Broken Glass on Sleeping Bear Dunes Beaches

Beachgoers headed to the Sleeping Bear Dunes are being advised to watch their feet as Park Officials say there’s a lot of broken glass.

The Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore says that there has been a lot of broken glass on the beach around Port Oneida.

The area of concern is around Lane Road, but you’re asked to use caution from Sunset Shores to Camp Leelanau and Kohahna.

Those heading out to enjoy the beach is asked to wear shoes and to consider taking your pets elsewhere.

Cleanup of the beach is underway.

Officials want to remind everyone that there is no glass allowed on the park beaches.

If anyone has information on how the glass got there you are asked to the park at either 231.326.4742 or be emailing sleepingbearinfo@nps.gov.