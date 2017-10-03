Woman Charged in Osceola County Meth Investigation

We have an update to a story we first covered back in May.

A woman has now been charged in connection with a meth lab that was found in Osceola County.

A tip lead detectives to a possible meth lab in Osceola County on May 22nd.

That information lead TNT Detectives to a potential meth lab at a home in Osceola County’s Highland Township.

Detectives got a search warrant for the home and they say they found many of the components commonly used to make meth inside the home.

At the time TNT said they were working on suspects and charges were expected as the investigation into the incident continued.

Now TNT says a woman was arrested in connection with the lab.

She was arrested on Tuesday on charges of operating or maintaining a meth lab.

She is currently lodged in the Osceola County Jail awaiting arraignment.