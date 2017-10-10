Man Accused of Shooting Woman During Isabella County Home Invasion Arraigned

The man police say shot a woman during a home invasion in Isabella County has been charged.

On September 27th, Deputies were called to a home invasion where one person had been shot.

The suspect had fled before deputies arrived on scene.

The victim said she recognized a voice during the incident and identified Kenneth Maddux.

People in the home had woken up to find someone in the home and a fight broke out, and during it, a gun went off, hitting the victim.

Police searched the area for Maddux, but were unable to find him.

Days later a tip said he was at a home elsewhere in the county.

Police responded and took him into custody without incident.

Maddux has been charged with multiple felonies, including assault with intent to murder, armed robbery, and home invasion 1st degree.