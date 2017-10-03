UDPATE: Medical Examiner Says Man Drowning Consistent with Accidental Drowning

We have new information from the investigation into a possible drowning of a Manistee man.

Around 3:30 Monday afternoon deputies were called to the report of unresponsive man who was found submerged on the north bank shoreline of the Manistee River near the M-55 bridge.

The man was identified as 83-year-old Lee Cabot from Manistee.

His spouse was the one who found him in the shallow water.

He was in approximately three and half feet of water.

He was pulled to shore and pronounced dead at the scene by responding medical staff.

An autopsy was performed and the Manistee County Medical Examiner ruled that the manner of death was consistent with an accidental drowning.