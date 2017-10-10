Police Investigating Woman’s Death after Body Found in Van Pulled from River

Police are investigating a woman’s death after finding her body in a van that was pulled from the Boardman River.

It was near the boat launch from parking lot D, near Grandview Parkway and East Front Street.

The light colored van was spotted by a fisherman around 10 o’clock this morning.

It was approximately 100′ away from the boat launch.

Authorities pulled the van from the river and inside was the body of a woman.

She has been identified as 22-year-old Morgan Victoria Fawn Elmer. She was a current resident of Traverse City, but moved there from the Bellevue area.

An autopsy has been scheduled in Kalamazoo.

Right now her death is being treated as suspicious.

Anyone who saw Elmer over the last few days is asked to call the Traverse City Police Department’s Detective Bureau.