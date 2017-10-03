Developing: Police Find Body in Van Pulled from River

We’re following a developing story out of Traverse City.

Traverse City Police pulled a minivan from the Boardman River that had a woman’s body inside.

It was near the boat launch from parking lot D, near Grandview Parkway and East Front Street.

The van was spotted by boaters around 10 o’clock this morning.

Authorities pulled the van from the river and inside was the body of a woman.

At this time they are working to identify the woman and her cause of death as well as to determine how the van ended up in the water.

We have a crew headed to Traverse City and will continue to follow this developing story.