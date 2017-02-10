Person Of The Week: Dan Brady

This week’s Person Of The Week is a man that swims the extra mile.

Dan Brady is a businessman and avid swimmer in Traverse City.

For some time, Dan has swam the Straits of Mackinac and San Francisco Bay to raise money for the Habitat for Humanity in the Grand Traverse region.

To date, Dan has raised $86,000 and aims to raise even more.

Recently, Dan received the prestigious 2017 Volunteer of the Year Award.

Habitat says Dan spent tremendous amounts of passion and energy to raise money for Habitat’s final home in the Net Zero Energy Depot Neighborhood located in Traverse City.

For swimming with a cause, Dan Brady is this week’s Person of the Week.

