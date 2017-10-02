Two Northern Michigan Schools Earn Blue Ribbon Recognition

Two northern Michigan schools were recently recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools.

Those schools were Forest View Elementary in Cadillac and Dix Elementary, part of the Otsego Public School District.

The awards were announced by the Michigan Department of Education last week.

Last year 14 schools in Michigan received this national honor, and this year 13 schools were on the list.

Every year the Michigan Department of Education nominates 13-schools, and the Council for American Private Education nominates one.

The National Blue Ribbon program recognizes K-12 schools where students either achieve a very high learning standard or are making notable improvements in closing the achievement gap.