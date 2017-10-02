New Details on Death Investigation in Grand Traverse County Released

We have new details form the death investigation in Grand Traverse County.

Shortly before noon Sunday, deputies responded to a home in Williamsburg after family members found an elderly couple dead inside their home.

That couple has been identified as 75-year-old Thomas Tracy and his wife, 76-year-old Sharon Tracy.

They were found in the lower level of their home, both with fatal gunshot wounds.

Detectives are attempting to confirm what lead to the couples deaths.

The investigation so far suggests that it was a murder-suicide.

Autopsies were performed on the victims in Kalamazoo Michigan on Sunday, which confirmed the cause of death as the gunshots.

The investigation at this time suggests that the Thomas shot his wife and then shot himself.

Investigators remained on scene for approximately nine hours on Saturday.

The Michigan State Police Crime Laboratory helped process the scene for evidence.

At this time, authorities do not have a definitive motive for the deaths.

The investigation will continue into the deaths.