Police Investigating Death of Elderly Couple in Grand Traverse County

POSTED October 2, 2017 BY Remington Hernandez

Police in Grand Traverse County are investigation the death of two people.

Shortly before noon Sunday, deputies responded to a residence in Williamsburg after family members found an elderly couple dead inside their home.

Autopsies are scheduled for today at Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo.

Based on an investigation, deputies believe this is an isolated situation and a threat to public safety does not exist.

Further details will be released at a later time.

MI News 26 will continue to follow this story.

