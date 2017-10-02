Suspect in Isabella County Home Invasion, Shooting Arrested

Police in Isabella County have arrested the man suspected in a shooting.

According to the Isabella County Sherriff, on September 27th, Deputies were called to a home invasion where one person had been shot.

The suspect or suspects had fled before deputies arrived on scene.

The victim said she recognized two voices during the incident and identified one of them as Kenneth Maddux.

The sheriff tells us that a man staying at the house woke up and found another man in the home.

A fight broke out, and during it, a gun went off, hitting the victim.

She was taken to the hospital before being flown to Midland where she is listed in fair condition.

The man says he only saw one suspect in the home.

Last week, The Isabella County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that the suspect was at a mobile home at 1900 S. Chippewa Rd. in Chippewa Township.

Police ware able to form a perimeter around the location.

Once that was established, marked patrol units and emergency services members were able to approach the mobile home and call out those inside.

One man immediately left the home and he was able to confirm that Kenneth Maddux was in the residence.

Tactical team members were able to enter the home and Maddux was found in the

home.

He was taken into custody with no further issues.

Police also discovered an active Meth lab inside the mobile home.

The male owner or renter of the trailer was taken into custody for maintaining a drug house.

Police are currently speaking with Maddux about the home invasion and shooting.