At Least 50 Killed, 400+ Injured in Las Vegas Shooting

At least 50 people are dead and more 400 injured after a man opened fire on a crowd in Las Vegas.

Police say that around 10:08 local time Sunday Night, 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock broke out windows on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel and began firing at a crowd of more than 22,000 people.

The crowd was gathered at a Jason Aldene concert on the strip below.

SWAT responded to the call and breached the hotel room and found that Paddock had taken his own life.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office has set up a hotline for family or friends to report a missing loved one connected to this incident.

The hotline is only to take reports on missing people. The number is (866) 535-5654.

The identification process of all of the injured and the dead will take time, so authorities are asking for patience.

The incident is still under investigation, and we’ll continue to follow this story.