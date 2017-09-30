Mason County Man Arraigned on Three Separate Drug Charges

A man is facing multiple drug charges in Mason County.

On Friday, 40 year-old Michael Thomas Fargo of Scottville was arraigned in court on three separate drug charges, including the Delivery and Manufacture of Marijuana, Possession of Methadone, and Maintaining a Drug House and Vehicle.

The most serious charges are felonies punishable by up to four years in prison and/or a $25,000 fine.

Because of Fargo’s criminal history, a Habitual Offender Fourth

Offense Notice has been filed with the court, Fargo would face 15 years in prison if convicted.

Fargo was the subject of an investigation started by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office in August.

SSCENT detectives assisted with the investigation and submitted their report to the Mason County Prosecutor’s Office for review.