84 Year-Old Woman Killed in Grand Traverse County Crash

A woman is dead following an accident in Grand Traverse County.

At around 2:15 Saturday afternoon, deputies responded to a two vehicle crash on US-31 near Holiday Rd. in Acme Township.

Deputies say they determined that a car drove onto the roadway from a business when it was hit by a northbound pickup.

The driver of the car, 84 year-old Joy Loraine Smeltekop of Traverse City, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup, a 21 year-old man from Lake City, was taken to Munson in Traverse City for observation and has since been released.

A passenger, also in the pickup, was uninjured.

A section of US-31 was closed for around one and a half hours as deputies investigated.

The crash remains under investigation.