Two Arrested After Attempted Murder in Clare County

POSTED September 30, 2017 BY Remington Hernandez

Christie Austin (Left) and Brett Ostrander (Right)

Two people have been arrested after police say they tried to murder a man back in June.

At 5:33 on the morning of June 17th, Clare County Central Dispatch received a call saying someone had been assaulted with a hammer and a shovel.

Deputies responded to a home in the 10,000 block of East Townline Lake Rd. in Clare County’s Hamilton Township.

Responding Deputies arrived at the home and spoke with the victim of the assault, a 22 year-old Harrison man.

Deputies were told by the victim that he was assaulted by a man and a woman, while digging for buried money in the Hamilton Township cemetery.

Deputies were able to determine that the victim was with a 49 year old Gladwin man and a 43 year-old Evart woman throughout the night and when the assault happened.

The victim was treated at the home by paramedics and then taken to Mid-Michigan in Gladwin for further treatment.

On Friday, 43 year-old Christie Austin of Evart and 49 year-old Brett Ostrander of Gladwin were arrested by Alma Police in Gratiot County on charges of Assault with Intent to Murder and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

Ostrander was also charged with a Habitual Offender 4th offense.

Both were lodged in the Clare County Jail pending formal arraignment Monday.

