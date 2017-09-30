Two Arrested After Attempted Murder in Clare County

Two people have been arrested after police say they tried to murder a man back in June.

At 5:33 on the morning of June 17th, Clare County Central Dispatch received a call saying someone had been assaulted with a hammer and a shovel.

Deputies responded to a home in the 10,000 block of East Townline Lake Rd. in Clare County’s Hamilton Township.

Responding Deputies arrived at the home and spoke with the victim of the assault, a 22 year-old Harrison man.

Deputies were told by the victim that he was assaulted by a man and a woman, while digging for buried money in the Hamilton Township cemetery.

Deputies were able to determine that the victim was with a 49 year old Gladwin man and a 43 year-old Evart woman throughout the night and when the assault happened.

The victim was treated at the home by paramedics and then taken to Mid-Michigan in Gladwin for further treatment.

On Friday, 43 year-old Christie Austin of Evart and 49 year-old Brett Ostrander of Gladwin were arrested by Alma Police in Gratiot County on charges of Assault with Intent to Murder and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon.

Ostrander was also charged with a Habitual Offender 4th offense.

Both were lodged in the Clare County Jail pending formal arraignment Monday.