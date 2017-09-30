Saturday Marks First Robotics Competition of the Season at Glen Lake School

Saturday marked the beginning of this years season of the Vex IQ Robotics competition.

Hosted at the Glen Lake Community School, local robotics teams filled the building to compete in this year’s game known as “Ring Master”

Two teams join together inside the area to score as many points as possible by knocking down stacks of rings, triggering two levers opening a bonus tray, and stacking sets of rings on tall pillars.

How the teams completed these tasks varied, and depended the build of their robots.

Teams were made up of students as young as Second Graders, and as old as Middle Schoolers with parent supervision over them.

The goal of the competitions is to give the kids a chance to get hands on and learn.

This was the beginning of the season so be sure to keep an eye out if you want to catch future competitions.