Boaters Help Rescue Motorist Trapped in Car after Driving into River

And in Chippewa County —

Authorities were called to help rescue a man who driven into the St. Mary’s River and was stuck inside his vehicle.

It happened on Friday around 11:30 in the morning.

Chippewa County Central Dispatch got a call from some boaters that they had found a vehicle partially submerged in the river and the driver was still inside.

Deputies and MSP Troopers responded and learned that driver, a 73-year-old man, had driven into the water several hours before being found.

He became stuck in the vehicle.

Officers say it appears he became disorientated and thought he was going west, towards I-75, when he was actually heading, east towards the river.

He was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure, but reported no injuries.