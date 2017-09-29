Boaters Help Rescue Motorist Trapped in Car after Driving into River

ALERT |Police Search for Shooting Suspect in Isabella County

POSTED September 29, 2017 BY Jacob Owens

And in Chippewa County —

Authorities were called to help rescue a man who driven into the St. Mary’s River and was stuck inside his vehicle.

It happened on Friday around 11:30 in the morning.

Chippewa County Central Dispatch got a call from some boaters that they had found a vehicle partially submerged in the river and the driver was still inside.

Deputies and MSP Troopers responded and learned that driver, a 73-year-old man, had driven into the water several hours before being found.

0929JOD - PhotoChipHe became stuck in the vehicle.

Officers say it appears he became disorientated and thought he was going west, towards I-75, when he was actually heading, east towards the river.

He was taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure, but reported no injuries.

