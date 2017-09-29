New Details in Suttons Bay High School Lockdown

New information was released by the sheriff’s office about the lockdown at a local school Thursday afternoon when a stranger entered the building and made threats to harm students.

The incident happened at the Suttons Bay High School around 1:30 Thursday afternoon.

School officials say the man came into the building and refused when staff asked him to go the office and sign in.

The sheriff’s office now says the man starting making statements about harming people and said that he was armed.

For the safety of students and staff, the 26-year-old was persuaded to go the gym where there were no students, and the the school was immediately placed into lockdown and 911 was called.

Sheriff Mike Borkovich and two deputies were on scene within minutes and detained the man away from students and staff and questioned him.

A box cutter type knife was found on him and he was then escorted out of the building.

Officials say the man suffers from a mental illness and has had dealings with authorities in the past.

He was taken into protective custody and taken to Munson for evaluation.

A report is being sent to the prosecutor’s office for review.

The lockdown at the school was lifted approximately 30 minutes after it began.

Suttons Bay Superintendent Michael Carmean says the students and staff did an amazing job going into lockdown and following district protocol until it was lifted.

Student and staff safety is the first priority and they take all threats to them seriously.