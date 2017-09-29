Troopers Track Drunk Suspect Following Accident in Missaukee County

A call about a vehicle crashed near a bridge in Missaukee County lead to police tracking a suspect down the Muskegon River.

It started when a passing motorist called Thursday evening to report a vehicle that had crashed near the bridge over the Muskegon River in Holland Township.

The caller said the driver appeared to be drunk at the time.

Missaukee County Deputies and MSP Troopers responded to the scene and found the driver.

But further investigation found that a passenger of the vehicle had fled into the woods along the riverbank before police arrived.

Police determined that he was on probation out of St Clair County and drinking alcohol was a violation of the probation.

A canine unit was called in to track the passenger.

Trooper Whited and Loki tracked him for approximately a mile and half downstream, crossing the river twice, before finding him in tall grass along the riverbank.

The 34-year-old Midland man was found to be heavily intoxicated.

He was taken into custody and lodged in the Missaukee County Jail for the probation violation.