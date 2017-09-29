Crash Backs up Traffic on M-115

Two people were involved in an accident causing traffic to back up on M-115.

The crashed happened around 3 o’clock Friday afternoon.

Multiple units were called to the crash that involved a semi and one car that was in the ditch near 34 Road.

We spoke with the driver of the semi who said that the car ran the stop sign, forcing him to slam on his brakes, jack knifing on M-115.

Both drivers spoke to troopers on scene, and neither were immediately taken to the hospital.