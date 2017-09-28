Michigan Municpal League Holds Conference at Cadillac Commons

Early Thursday Morning the Michigan Municipal League and Local Cadillac Leaders held a conference to talk about “Placemaking”.

The MML says placemaking is about the way of life for people and communities and through their work they aim to help different communities grow.

Cadillac’s recent projects have been right in line with the MML who have helped them since day one. Because of their work the conference was determined to be held in the New Cadillac Commons, which is considered to be one of the best placemaking examples in the state.

This conference rides off of an event held down in Holland where Cadillac was voted one of the most popular cities in all of Michigan, while down there city officials also got to talk about the Cadillac Commons project and its progress.

Cadillac will also be featured in the MML’s report so more people can continue to hear about the effort the community has put forward.

The next step in the Cadillac Commons project is the Farmers market, which is planned to be finished in time for the next Market season.