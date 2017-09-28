Cheboygan Company Awarded Contract to Work on MacArthur Lock

The local company already working on the Poe Lock this winter has been awarded an additional contract to work on the MacArthur Lock.

The Army Corps of Engineers announced the contract with Ryba Marine Construction of Cheboygan on Thursday.

The $2.8 million project will see the replacement of crucial aging and deteriorating infrastructure on the locks.

Ryba will remove the existing gate anchorages, then make and install new embedded gate anchorages for operating Gate 5 of the MacArthur Lock.

The Army Corps of Engineers says this work will help buy down risk on the aging lock.

The MacArthur lock is smaller than the Poe Lock, and is used for smaller vessels and takes pressure of the Poe Lock, which is a critical component through which most commodities move through the locks.

The work will done this winter, during the annual shutdown period from January to Mid-March, along with the work to the Poe Lock.