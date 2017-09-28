Fugitive From Isabella County Caught in Crawford County

A man on the run from police in Mt. Pleasant was caught in Crawford County.

During the early hours Thursday morning, Troopers received a tip from the Mt. Pleasant Post that a fugitive from Isabella County was going to be in the Frederic area of Crawford County spending the night at his father’s house.

Several attempts to arrest the man have been made since July.

Troopers were successful in taking the 37 year-old Frederic man into custody.

He is charged with Obscenity, Malicious Use of Telecommunications, and Stalking.

He was lodged in the Crawford County Jail.