Suttons Bay High School Placed on Lockdown After Man Refuses to Check-In

A local school was placed on lockdown Thursday afternoon, after a stranger entered the building and refused to go to the office and sign in.

The incident happened at the Suttons Bay High School around 1:30 Thursday afternoon.

School officials say the man came into the building and refused when staff asked him to go the office and sign in.

For the safety of students and staff, the school was immediately placed into lockdown and 911 was called.

Sheriff Mike Borkovich and two deputies were on scene within minutes and detained the man away from students and staff and questioned him.

They then escorted the man out of the building.

Officials say the man suffers from a mental illness and has had dealings with authorities in the past.

The lockdown was lifted approximately 30 minutes after it began.

Suttons Bay Superintendent Michael Carmean says the students and staff did an amazing job going into lockdown and following district protocol until it was lifted.

Student and staff safety is the first priority and they take all threats to them seriously.

Additional information may be released by the sheriff’s office and we will update this story when that information is available.