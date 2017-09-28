ALERT |Police Search for Shooting Suspect in Isabella County

Deputies Find 13 Vehicles Broken Into in Mason County

POSTED September 28, 2017 BY Remington Hernandez

Police in Mason County are investigating after over a dozen vehicles were found to have been broken into.

The investigation started on Wednesday when deputies were called to the report of a breaking and entering of a vehicle in the Tamarac and South Bayou area in Hamlin Township around 3:30 in the morning.

During that investigation they found that a total of 13 vehicles had been entered.

While doing a check of the area they found a suspicious vehicle and two people walking down the road.

The case remains open and the two people have been identified as possible suspects in the case.

