Deputies Find 13 Vehicles Broken Into in Mason County
Police in Mason County are investigating after over a dozen vehicles were found to have been broken into.
The investigation started on Wednesday when deputies were called to the report of a breaking and entering of a vehicle in the Tamarac and South Bayou area in Hamlin Township around 3:30 in the morning.
During that investigation they found that a total of 13 vehicles had been entered.
While doing a check of the area they found a suspicious vehicle and two people walking down the road.
The case remains open and the two people have been identified as possible suspects in the case.