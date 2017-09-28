Kingsley Coach On Administrative Leave Amid Embezzlement Allegations

A Northern Michigan high school coach has been put on paid leave following allegations he embezzled from a youth sports organization.

That’s according to the superintendent of the Kingsley Area Schools.

On Tuesday, Coach Jason Leonard was put on paid, non-disciplinary, administrative leave after the school became aware of an ongoing embezzlement investigation.

Superintendent Keith Smith tells MI News 26 that the organization at the center of the allegations isn’t connected the school, and school funds weren’t effected.

Smith says the Michigan State Police is leading the investigation.

We spoke with the MSP, but they told us they couldn’t release any information on an active investigation.

Leonard is the head coach of Kingsley High School’s football team, but at game time Friday, a substitute head coach will take over.

In a letter to Leonard, Smith advises him not to interfere in the investigation and to make himself available at all times.

Superintendent Smith says he hopes for a speedy investigation.

MI News 26 will continue to follow this story.