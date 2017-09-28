Police Investigating Shooting at Charlevoix County Home

A reward is being offered for helping to identify the people for shooting a Charlevoix County home.

Deputies were called to the home on Horton Bay Road Monday afternoon.

They were told that the home had been hit by a bullet.

The homeowners said they found a bullet hole in their bedroom wall and a bullet on the floor Sunday.

The shooting is thought to have happened sometime with the last week and a half.

The sheriff’s office is offering a $500 reward for information, while the homeowner is offering a $10,000 reward for the identification of the people involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office at 231.547.4461 and ask for Cpl. Nathan Kaminski or Lt. George Lasater.