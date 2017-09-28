Two Arrested in Wexford County Drug Operation

Two people are behind bars after reportedly running a drug operation.

On Wednesday, detectives with the Traverse Narcotics Team received a report that two people were suspected of dealing heroin at a home on Plett Road in Wexford County’s Haring Township.

Information about the suspects and their home were provided to TNT, and detectives executed a search warrant on the home.

Inside the home were two adults, two young children, and a handicapped elderly man.

TNT contacted other family members and the children and elderly man were taken away.

Detectives seized several items thought to be used in the distribution of heroin along with what appeared to be heroin.

Some marijuana plants and processed marijuana were also found and seized.

Heath Markham and Jacqueline Heitger were taken into custody on several drug-related charges.

They were lodged in the Wexford County Jail.