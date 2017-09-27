Cadillac Senior Center Receives Much-Needed Renovations

The Cadillac Senior Center is closed until the end of the week for renovations.

The center is in the old naval reserve building on Lake Cadillac, and hasn’t seen any repairs for quite a while.

Tuesday, Volunteers and contractors from Creative Carpentry came together to clean up, repaint, put down new floors, and piece together new bathrooms.

The Senior Center board voted to renovate the building due to the amount of clutter and disrepair.

The renovations were made possible in part thanks to a grant from the Cadillac Rotary club.

Volunteers at the center feel the center was forgotten for some time, and the renovations were needed.

The renovations are expected to wrap up Friday, and volunteers think the seniors will be amazed when they return.